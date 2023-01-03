Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Have it All Early Booking Bonus for Alaska cruises offers crew appreciation and upgraded beverage and Wi-Fi packages

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is Alaska's statehood day, and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.


Tags