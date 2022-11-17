Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With celebrations for its 150th Anniversary year underway, Holland America Line is introducing Heritage Cruises that authentically focus on ports rich in the brand's history and feature unique onboard and shoreside experiences. From a marquee city like Rotterdam, the Netherlands, that shares an intwined connection to the company's beginnings to meaningful ports like Skagway and Juneau that introduced the world to Alaska cruising, guests will become fully immersed in Holland America Line's Dutch seafaring heritage.


