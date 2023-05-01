Support Local Journalism


Eurodam and Westerdam sail roundtrip from Seattle beginning today; Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam sail from Vancouver starting May 1

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line kicked off its 2023 Alaska cruise season today with the arrival of Eurodam at Port of Seattle. Known as "Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line," Holland America Line marked the day with a welcome celebration at Pier 91 that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miss Washington Regan Gallo and Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger.


