Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


 HAL Pils made in partnership with Seattle-based Pike Brewing

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is saying cheers to its 150th Anniversary by introducing a limited-edition Pilsner beer – HAL Pils – made in partnership with Pike Brewing that will be served on board across the fleet. Holland America Line chose the Seattle-based brewing company to honor the location of its U.S. headquarters and position as Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.

Tags