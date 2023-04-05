Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Offer includes savings up to 45% off cruise fares, onboard credit and reduced deposits

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- The 150th birthday celebrations continue for Holland America Line with an Anniversary Sale featuring cruise fare discounts, an onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most summer 2023 through spring 2024 departures. The cruise line marks its sesquicentennial birthday April 18, 2023, and the company is commemorating the milestone with special sailings, offers and events.


