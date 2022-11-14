Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New guests receive Onboard Credit and past guests receive Future Cruise Credit

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cruising is an incredible way to see the world that offers an exceptional value, and Holland America Line is encouraging loyal past guests to share their passion for the brand with a new "Refer a Friend" program launching this week. Running indefinitely, Refer a Friend is aimed at introducing both new and seasoned travelers to Holland America Line.


Tags