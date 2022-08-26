Support Local Journalism


New marketing campaign highlights travel trend of consumers wanting to see the world from their doorstep

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rise in travelers wanting to explore global destinations without taking international flights, Holland America Line is launching its "See the World from Your Doorstep" campaign, highlighting the cruise line's leadership in roundtrip travel from U.S. homeports.

