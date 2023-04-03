Support Local Journalism


Oosterdam and Zaandam offer cruises ranging from 14 to 27 days throughout the Southern Hemisphere

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- From the colossal glaciers of Antarctica to the lush jungles of Brazil, Holland America Line's 2024-2025 South America season explores the diverse landscapes of the continent on destination-rich itineraries. From November 2024 through March 2025, Oosterdam offers cruises ranging from 14 to 22 days that visit exotic ports and offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences like visiting the Inca ruins of Macchu Pichu, rounding Cape Horn and sailing south to the world's most remote continent.


