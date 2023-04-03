Holland America Line is now booking travelers for the 2023-2024 season to explore Mexico, Hawaii, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal on six ships across 39 departures. Voyages are roundtrip from San Diego or begin or end in the popular California port.

 By Holland America Line

Oosterdam and Zaandam offer cruises ranging from 14 to 27 days throughout the Southern Hemisphere

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the colossal glaciers of Antarctica to the lush jungles of Brazil, Holland America Line's 2024-2025 South America season explores the diverse landscapes of the continent on destination-rich itineraries. From November 2024 through March 2025, Oosterdam offers cruises ranging from 14 to 22 days that visit exotic ports and offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences like visiting the Inca ruins of Macchu Pichu, rounding Cape Horn and sailing south to the world's most remote continent.


