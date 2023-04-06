Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

 By Holland America Line

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bell dedication by Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet, celebration at Hotel New York and events on entire fleet mark the day

SEATTLE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a ceremony at an historic landmark with a special gift to shipboard gala celebrations and a toast around the world, Holland America Line is getting ready to celebrate a day 150 years in the making. The premium cruise line's sesquicentennial birthday is April 18, 2023, and on that date, Rotterdam VII will arrive at its namesake city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to revel with local dignitaries, port officials and guests. Zuiderdam will be at Amsterdam, the Netherlands, that day and host an evening gala party on board for Grand World Voyage guests.


Tags