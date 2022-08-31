Support Local Journalism


Cooking demonstrations and exclusive dinners highlight these cruises

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Foodies and culinary novices alike, who are ready for a gastronomic adventure can set sail on a Holland America Line "Culinary Cruise" in 2022 with a member from the line's Culinary Council. The celebrity chefs will share their expertise and secrets on everything from the correct way to make a sushi roll and how to perfectly temper chocolate to preparing seafood and creating a delicious sauce.

