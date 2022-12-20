Support Local Journalism


Rotterdam sails several new Northern Europe itineraries from new homeport city of Rotterdam, Zuiderdam expands Iceland and Greenland routes, Bermuda returns

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- For Holland America Line's 2024 Europe season, the cruise line is adding several new itineraries that combine regions, increasing the number of voyages of 14 days or longer and enhancing Northern Europe with new departure ports. From April to November dozens of unique itineraries — ranging from seven to 35 days — will be offered on two of the line's Pinnacle Class ships, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, along with Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.


