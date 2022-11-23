Support Local Journalism


Alaska, Europe, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Coastals, cruises next year are eligible

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is expanding its "Canada Super Sale" with additional cruise dates in 2023 to provide Canadian cruisers more options to plan this year's ultimate holiday gift or next year's vacation. Featuring up to 20% off fares on select sailings, the exclusive offer runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and aims to help ease the exchange rate on departures from a convenient Canadian homeport, as well as a diverse selection of exciting Alaska, Panama Canal, Caribbean and European cruises.


