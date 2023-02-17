Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo

Third and fourth kids in the same stateroom sail for free through spring 2024; with limited-time offer, family of four can cruise for as little as US$1,698*

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to book a memorable family getaway can take advantage of Holland America Line's "Time of Your Life" wave season promotion that includes a kids cruise free perk. This is in addition to receiving a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts and reduced deposits -- plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi when booking the "Have It All" premium package.


