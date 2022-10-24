Support Local Journalism


The new storytelling event shows rarely seen on-board locales and introduces the team members who make it happen

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cruise ships are often called floating cities. Every function of a shoreside town needs to be provided while traveling the world, and countless team members work together to seamlessly run each ship. For the first time ever, Holland America Line is bringing that story to life in a new, engaging show called "A City on the Sea."

