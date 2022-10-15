Support Local Journalism


Ship departs the Netherlands on replica maiden voyage 150 years to the day

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Rotterdam VII departed the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, today on its historic 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing. The 15-day journey recreates Holland America Line's maiden voyage of Rotterdam I that departed the city 150 years ago today. The crossing follows the path of that first sailing to New York, with calls at Le Havre, France, and Plymouth, England.

