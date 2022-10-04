Rotterdam VII departs Oct. 15, 2022, from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to New York City on a voyage that retraces Holland America Line’s first cruise back in 1872 aboard Rotterdam I. The cruise begins the celebration of Holland America Line's 150th anniv...

Rotterdam VII departs Oct. 15, 2022, from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to New York City on a voyage that retraces Holland America Line's first cruise back in 1872 aboard Rotterdam I. The cruise begins the celebration of Holland America Line's 150th anniversary.

 By Holland America Line

Exclusive musical piece composed for Lincoln Center Stage, collector's menu covers, culinary surprises, special gifts and more highlight the voyage

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Holland America Line prepares for its 150th Anniversary in 2023, the cruise line is kicking off a year of celebrations with a special transatlantic crossing in October. Primed to recreate a bygone era of ocean travel through Holland America Line's history, guests on board the voyage are in for a journey from past to present with special events, activities and commemorative keepsakes.

