Holland Partner Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Holland Partner Group)

VANCOUVER, Wash. and SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Partner Group, a fully integrated real estate investment company, is announcing executive changes within its development business line. The company is promoting Raymond Connell from development director of the San Francisco Bay Area to managing director of Seattle reporting to Tom Warren, Holland's President of Development. Tom Parsons, Holland Development's executive managing director of Seattle, begins his retirement transition with a refined role focusing on commercial and retail development in Seattle.

