Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration and Sale By Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery 10th Anniversary! By Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZPG), Washington state's only pearl jewelry gallery, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at it store location in The Shops at The Bravern as well as expansion of its online shopping site at HollyZhang.com.QUALITY AND VALUE Ten years ago, Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery was opened because pearls have a special place in so many celebrations. What started as a pop-up, quickly grew into a standalone store, and then expanded into a multi-room gallery at the Bravern as well as an online store. People come to HZPG from around the state for the pearl quality, designs, and education.THE ECO-FRIENDLY GEM"Pearls are a unique gem because they represent purity, loyalty, trust, wealth, elegance, and wisdom. Pearls are also the only organic gem because they are created by a living organism. It is one of the oldest and eco-friendly gems," said owner Holly Zhang.CELEBRATION OFFER: 25% OFF THE ENTIRE COLLECTION NOVEMBER 2021 AND GIFT WITH PURCHASEHolly Zhang Pearl Gallery is offering 25% off our entire collection November 1-30, both in-store and online. You'll receive a pair of 14K gold stud earrings, 9-10mm freshwater button pearls with purchases over $100, or 9-10mm Tahitian saltwater pearls with purchases over $500. HZPG gift boxes are included. Domestic shipping is free. Also, please join us at our store in the Shops at the Bravern in Bellevue, WA for a special celebration every Saturday from 1pm-3pm during the month of November 2021. MAKE THE HOLIDAYS SPECIAL WITH PEARLSPearl jewelry has almost no boundaries. They pair just as nicely with formal as well as casual attire. November is the ideal time to choose a special piece of jewelry to express your personality as well as when you want to surprise the women in your life with a gift they will love.ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERYHolly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry in classic, contemporary, and creative styles. Shop Online at: HollyZhang.com Holly Zhang Pearl GalleryThe Shops at The Bravern700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004Phone: 1(425)449-8332Instagram: @HollyZhangPearlGalleryFacebook: HollyZhangPearlGalleryPRESS: DOWNLOADABLE HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOGRAPHS AT HollyZhang.com/press-roomLogosJewelryBravern StorefrontHolly Zhang Portrait View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holly-zhang-pearl-gallery-announces-10th-anniversary-celebration-and-sale-301413912.htmlSOURCE Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 