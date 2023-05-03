Holman Logistics

New venture investment group will focus on supply chain logistics technology innovation.

KENT, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced the formation of Holman Logistics Ventures LLC, an entity established to identify and make venture-level investments into early-stage companies in the logistics technology space.


