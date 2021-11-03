Holman Logistics Case Study on Adoption of AI Technology Included in Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement By Holman Logistics Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holman Logistics By Holman Logistics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENT, Wash., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that a case study about the Holman adoption of AI technology in its warehouses has been published by Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement in Volume 4, Number 1 2021-22 issue. The paper, "Artificial Intelligence in Materials Handling: How Machine Learning Tools Boost Warehouse Safety, Productivity, and Cost-Effectiveness," is co-authored by Holman President Brien Downie, Marc Gyöngyösi, CEO and President of technology provider OneTrack AI, and Dr. Chris Kuehl, Economist and Managing Director of Armada Corporate Intelligence.The paper includes a detailed case study of how Holman has successfully used artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to dramatically reduce the number of forklift safety incidents in both multi-client and dedicated warehouse facilities owned by Holman as well as dedicated warehouses owned by Holman customers. The authors also review the industry research on the adoption of AI in logistics, discuss current research on AI in warehousing, and discuss possible applications of AI and ML tools in warehouses. Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics, summarizes Holman results this way: "Everything we do at Holman has a Safety Focus. What started as a time-limited experiment in using AI to improve forklift safety has expanded to all of our warehouses and several customer locations. We have seen positive improvements in all forklift safety measures as well as in driver training. We look forward to more improvements as the technology continues to develop."About Holman LogisticsHolman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics at holmanusa.com.About Journal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and ProcurementJournal of Supply Chain Management, Logistics and Procurement is a major peer-reviewed journal publishing in-depth articles and case studies on new thinking, innovative practices, and emerging issues in the field. Published quarterly and guided by an expert editorial board, each 100-page issue contains in-depth analysis of the latest strategies, techniques, and technologies by leading professionals and researchers in the field. More information at henrystewartpublications.com/jscm.Media Contact Gregory Reid 913-814-8638322888@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holman-logistics-case-study-on-adoption-of-ai-technology-included-in-journal-of-supply-chain-management-logistics-and-procurement-301415149.htmlSOURCE Holman Logistics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter