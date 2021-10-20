Holman Named as a Top 50 Leading 3PL Company By Holman Logistics Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holman Logistics By Holman Logistics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENT, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized three years in a row as one of America's Leading 3PL Companies by Global Trade Magazine. The Global Trade list recognizes 50 organizations that are able to meet the needs of the most demanding customers.Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers in the U.S. Established in 1864, Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, distribution, transportation, and omnichannel order fulfillment services. "The COVID-19 pandemic has again created an extremely demanding environment for logistics companies. The 3PLs on this year's list are those that our editors feel have continued to provide a remarkable level of service in spite of the challenges," said Matt Coker, editor of Global Trade Magazine."We are pleased to again be honored by Global Trade Magazine," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "Our Team Members continue to create an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers, adapting to the new and ever-changing requirements of our clients and state and local governments with skill and tenacity. As an essential business providing support to some of the world's leading consumer brands, Holman has risen to all challenges and will continue to do so."About Holman LogisticsHolman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.About Global TradeGLOBAL TRADE is America's leading logistics magazine and round-the-clock news website focused on domestic and global expansion solutions, education and tools for U.S. manufacturers that export and big box retailers that import. More information can be found at globaltrademag.com. Media ContactGregory Reid 913-814-8638321737@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holman-named-as-a-top-50-leading-3pl-company-301404137.htmlSOURCE Holman Logistics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter