Amid challenging times for churches, Harvest Hosts' burgeoning church category quickly resonated with RVers praying for parking lot alternatives while driving revenue for congregations across the country

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Harvest Hosts, a membership program giving RVers access to unique RV camping options, today announces that it has exceeded 200 hosts within its growing church category – joining a wider network of over 7,000 Harvest Hosts locations across North America. Throughout the pandemic, millions were unable to attend religious services in person, and during this time some struggling congregations sought out unlikely ways to bring back members and monetize in the process – through inviting RVers to stay on their land.

