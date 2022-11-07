Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A new Zillow survey of agents reveals what buyers and sellers are getting wrong and what works in today's market

  • The top misconception among aspiring home buyers, according to real estate agents, is that home prices will significantly fall. Zillow research finds a rapid drop in prices is unlikely. 
  • Agents overwhelmingly say sellers continue to expect bidding wars, offers above asking price and quick sales, despite the cooling market.  
  • The survey finds first-time home buyers should line up financing first and separate their wants from their needs before home shopping. 


Tags