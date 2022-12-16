Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Affordability remains the biggest challenge facing home buyers today, but this small step forward is a welcome sight

  • The cost of a new mortgage dropped 4.8% in November as mortgage rates dipped.
  • Housing market activity is as chilled as it has been since the start of the pandemic.
  • Rents fell by the largest amount in at least seven years. 


