DUVALL, Wash., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a healthy budget, free place to stay, and flexible time frame, first-time homebuyers Ben and Dani Graf went $65,000 over budget on a house in need of serious renovation after months of striking out in the blazing Seattle metro area housing market.
"In the back of our minds we know this house is hardly worth that much, but that's where the market puts it," Dani said.
While strong buyers on paper, the Grafs are among many first-time homebuyers navigating unprecedented homebuying conditions that force buyers to make drastic compromises.
The Graf's desired location within the Seattle metro area boasts a median 5.2 days on market and $742,000 sale price.
After an arduous search, the Grafs spent $565,000 on a house that clearly needed repairs and met too few of their requirements.
"In the back of our minds we know this house is hardly worth that much, but that's where the market puts it," Dani said. "It felt like we didn't want to offer that much, but felt like we had to."
The renovation turned out much larger than expected, and four months after closing the family has yet to spend a night in their home.
While unique in many ways, their story points both to the extreme market conditions and the unwavering post-pandemic demand for housing nationwide.
Home.com is a multi-media resource for people looking to enter or learn more about homeownership. Featuring news, articles, videos, and social media content, Home.com meets prospective homebuyers where they to educate them about a major life decision. Home.com is owned by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage lender for over 25 years.