Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


High-growth and high-cost metros across the West are seeing the largest value declines from peak levels

  • The typical U.S. home value stayed steady from August, halting declines in previous months. Values are still up 44% compared to 2019.
  • Home sales in September took a significant step down since August and are nearly 30% lower than at this time last year.
  • Inventory levels are up 3% over 2021, but new listings continue to fall.

Tags