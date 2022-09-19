Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Bouncing mortgage rates hinder buyers stressed about affordability

  • The typical home value fell 0.3% from July, the largest monthly decrease since 2011.
  • Competition for homes is strongest in affordable metros and weakening fastest in expensive ones.
  • Lack of competition among buyers has raised both inventory and listings' time on the market.

