WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll of U.S. homeowners who have experienced fading of household furniture or floors near sunny windows, found 63 percent would consider having window film professionally installed to help reduce the sun's heat, glare and its fading impact on furnishings for only a fraction of the cost of replacing the window itself.

Window films block 99 percent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays that are a leading cause of fading, along with light, heat and other lesser factors, according to the International Window Film Association (IWFA).


