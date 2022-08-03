(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)

(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)

 By Hometown Lenders

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


 HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders is growing again. The Huntsville, Alabama-based mortgage lender recently announced the addition of four new branches across the U.S. to its rapidly growing team, which now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states. 

Tags