...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders is growing again. The Huntsville, Alabama-based mortgage lender recently announced the addition of four new branches across the U.S. to its rapidly growing team, which now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.
HTL said its most recent acquisitions include: a branch in Merritt Island, Florida, managed by Linda Shinpaugh; a branch in Lima, Ohio, managed by Michelle Snyder; a branch in Albany, Oregon, managed by Tammi Austin; and a branch in Vancouver, Washington, managed by Philip Hourihan.
A quickly growing mortgage lender, HTL said it is continuously reviewing and meticulously selecting established, well-respected mortgage lenders across the country who have earned the trust of their local communities. This rigorous vetting process helps to decide which existing lenders are ideal fits to become new branches of HTL.
"We are thrilled to welcome the new branches in Florida, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington to our growing Hometown Lenders family. By continuing to expand our team, we can better serve more clients from across the country," says HTL president John Taylor. "We emphasize development not only with volume but also with the right people, and we're pleased to partner with professionals of the highest caliber who share Hometown Lenders' core value of people over profits."
Taylor says that each new branch reinforces HTL's core commitment to serve local hometowns for their mortgage lending needs. "We look forward to serving these communities long into the future," he said.