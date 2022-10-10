Support Local Journalism


Honda and COSI partner to create new hands-on science kit and launch a national roadshow that will distribute 20,000 kits and meals to at-risk and in-need students across the country

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), a nationally renowned science museum, are coming together to launch a nationwide initiative—the Honda Engineering Roadshow—to deliver 20,000 hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) kits, called Engineering Learning Lunchboxes, to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Distribution of the kits will take place in collaboration with local food banks across the country to help feed hungry lives and hungry minds.

