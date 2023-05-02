Support Local Journalism


Zeng was chosen for her contributions to understanding the cells and connections of the brain

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkui Zeng, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Director of the Allen Institute for Brain Science, a division of the Allen Institute, was today elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences for her work to understand the cells and connections in the mammalian brain, and leading the development of tools and openly available data resources that accelerate brain research worldwide.


