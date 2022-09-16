Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air's more than 700 pilots, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), voted to ratify a new agreement aimed at supporting the company's pilots and retaining talent as mainline airlines continue hiring pilots away from regional airlines at record levels. The agreement includes important pay increases and enhancements to retirement benefits. Additional improvements involve commuter policies and instructor benefits.

