SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Realty Advisors (HRA), a Seattle-based property management owner and operator specializing in conventional multifamily and student housing, has completed fundraising efforts for their third equity fund: HRA Opportunity Fund III. The $125M equity fund will target value add, core plus, and core assets in both the conventional multifamily and student housing sectors. The fund, which will be deployed over the next 18-24 months, will allow for the purchase of assets cumulatively valued in excess of $400M. On February 25th, HRA closed its first acquisition in the fund, Apex on the River, a 144-unit apartment community located in Sacramento, CA. HRA is actively pursuing additional acquisition targets greater than 100 units in size located in markets nationwide.
Prior to Fund III, HRA closed out its first fund in November of 2018 totaling $80M and its second fund of $110M in May of 2020.
HRA partner and lead investor, Rob Marshall remarks, "The increased equity raised in Fund III is a direct result of our long track record of success and a continued disciplined approach to investing."
HRA is one of nation's leading property management owner/operators of student housing and conventional multifamily assets with over 9,500 units and 12,000+ beds. For more information, visit HorizonRealtyAdvisors.com
Amanda McCrowell, Two17 Marketing, 757-406-1187, am@two17.co
SOURCE Horizon Realty Advisors