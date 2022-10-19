Hospitals Deploy Self-Testing Aleddra Emergency LED T8 Lamps

Hospitals Deploy Self-Testing Aleddra Emergency LED T8 Lamps

 By Aleddra LED Lighting

Aleddra LED Lighting helps hospitals to catch up audit schedule with fully automated self-testing Emergency T8/T5 Lamps

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency lighting is a must for all hospital facilities, but the solutions thus far are backup power generators and standard "non-attractive" emergency light fixtures. During a power outage, it takes 4 to 8 seconds before the generators starts and activates that emergency circuit light. Backup generators have a fixed capacity and provide emergency power to a fixed number of lights and equipment, thus are not scalable for adding more emergency light fixtures.

