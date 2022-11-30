Support Local Journalism


TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Cannabis, a Tacoma WA based cannabis chain, has announced that they will relocate their Tacoma location on or about December 15th following a remodel of a building purchased in 2021. The location will open the same great hours, same great service, and expanded selection of inventory in their new Tacoma neighborhood at the south end of the Lincoln district.


