SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report on the increase in U.S. housing costs. These rising costs are making even the average american home more unaffordable. Our team of industry analysts found that over the last decade, the median price of a home is up nearly 70%. The median income, however, is up less than 30% over the same time period.
- Nevada, Idaho and Arizona have the largest disparities between housing costs and income.
- Louisiana, Delaware and New York are the only states that saw wages rise faster than housing costs.
- Median home prices increased from $33,000 to $330,000.
- Median income increased from $5,000 to $27,000.
Housing vs. income
Rank
State
Change
in median
income
since
2012 (%)
Change in
median home
price since
2012 (%)
Difference between
median income and
home price in
percentage points
Difference
between increase
in housing costs
and increase in
wages ($)
1
Nevada
31.6
150.4
118.8
275,724
2
Idaho
27.3
145.9
118.6
298,001
3
Arizona
31.9
131.2
99.3
256,945
4
Washington
26.5
116.3
89.8
399,313
5
Michigan
19.1
102.3
83.1
136,416
6
Utah
29.9
109.2
79.3
332,220
7
Florida
28.7
99.3
70.6
213,723
8
Oregon
29.5
99.5
70.0
341,942
9
California
41.1
108.2
67.1
554,560
10
Colorado
34.7
100.4
65.7
371,873
11
Georgia
28.8
88.4
59.6
166,020
12
Minnesota
20.7
74.8
54.1
210,407
13
Texas
23.3
74.0
50.7
163,966
14
New Hampshire
14.9
61.0
46.0
260,067
15
Nebraska
19.2
59.8
40.6
132,771
16
Missouri
15.4
52.5
37.1
125,591
17
Tennessee
30.4
65.6
35.2
155,929
18
Wisconsin
20.9
55.4
34.5
151,832
19
Montana
26.8
60.8
34.0
270,847
20
Maine
19.9
53.0
33.1
221,076
21
Indiana
24.8
54.0
29.2
116,397
22
South Dakota
20.5
49.4
28.9
170,467
23
Rhode Island
26.9
55.7
28.7
272,831
24
Oklahoma
12.5
38.8
26.4
88,551
25
North Dakota
15.8
42.0
26.2
175,423
26
Massachusetts
34.9
59.8
24.9
395,157
27
Wyoming
13.0
35.6
22.5
197,997
28
Ohio
32.2
54.5
22.4
111,358
29
New Mexico
19.6
41.5
21.8
180,055
30
South Carolina
26.6
47.9
21.3
153,773
31
Iowa
15.4
36.4
21.0
99,309
32
Kentucky
27.3
47.3
20.0
109,705
33
Alabama
19.0
38.8
19.8
109,266
34
Kansas
24.2
43.2
19.1
106,913
35
Virginia
18.3
37.0
18.7
234,544
36
Maryland
20.7
37.8
17.1
259,262
37
North Carolina
38.0
54.0
16.0
173,659
38
Pennsylvania
22.3
38.2
15.9
153,537
39
West Virginia
12.2
27.0
14.8
64,150
40
Arkansas
25.5
39.2
13.8
93,048
41
Vermont
13.3
24.0
10.7
215,999
42
Illinois
33.7
40.3
6.5
153,813
43
New Jersey
28.6
32.2
3.6
296,249
44
Mississippi
25.0
28.6
3.6
89,208
45
Hawaii
47.7
47.9
0.2
605,898
46
Connecticut
22.7
22.5
-0.2
215,167
47
Alaska
18.6
16.1
-2.4
212,537
48
Louisiana
30.7
22.4
-8.2
128,927
49
Delaware
43.3
33.2
-10.1
214,824
50
New York
51.2
40.1
-11.2
280,892
--
United States
28.8
69.7
40.9
248,288
