SEATTLE, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a new report on the increase in U.S. housing costs. These rising costs are making even the average american home more unaffordable. Our team of industry analysts found that over the last decade, the median price of a home is up nearly 70%. The median income, however, is up less than 30% over the same time period.

Key findings:

  • Nevada, Idaho and Arizona have the largest disparities between housing costs and income.
  • Louisiana, Delaware and New York are the only states that saw wages rise faster than housing costs.
  • Median home prices increased from $33,000 to $330,000.
  • Median income increased from $5,000 to $27,000.

See the full report here:  https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/americas-unaffordable-housing-costs

Housing vs. income

Rank

State

 Change

in median

income

since

2012 (%)

Change in

median home

price since

2012 (%)

Difference between

median income and

home price in

percentage points

Difference

between increase

in housing costs

and increase in

wages ($)

1

Nevada

31.6

150.4

118.8

275,724

2

Idaho

27.3

145.9

118.6

298,001

3

Arizona

31.9

131.2

99.3

256,945

4

Washington

26.5

116.3

89.8

399,313

5

Michigan

19.1

102.3

83.1

136,416

6

Utah

29.9

109.2

79.3

332,220

7

Florida

28.7

99.3

70.6

213,723

8

Oregon

29.5

99.5

70.0

341,942

9

California

41.1

108.2

67.1

554,560

10

Colorado

34.7

100.4

65.7

371,873

11

Georgia

28.8

88.4

59.6

166,020

12

Minnesota

20.7

74.8

54.1

210,407

13

Texas

23.3

74.0

50.7

163,966

14

New Hampshire

14.9

61.0

46.0

260,067

15

Nebraska

19.2

59.8

40.6

132,771

16

Missouri

15.4

52.5

37.1

125,591

17

Tennessee

30.4

65.6

35.2

155,929

18

Wisconsin

20.9

55.4

34.5

151,832

19

Montana

26.8

60.8

34.0

270,847

20

Maine

19.9

53.0

33.1

221,076

21

Indiana

24.8

54.0

29.2

116,397

22

South Dakota

20.5

49.4

28.9

170,467

23

Rhode Island

26.9

55.7

28.7

272,831

24

Oklahoma

12.5

38.8

26.4

88,551

25

North Dakota

15.8

42.0

26.2

175,423

26

Massachusetts

34.9

59.8

24.9

395,157

27

Wyoming

13.0

35.6

22.5

197,997

28

Ohio

32.2

54.5

22.4

111,358

29

New Mexico

19.6

41.5

21.8

180,055

30

South Carolina

26.6

47.9

21.3

153,773

31

Iowa

15.4

36.4

21.0

99,309

32

Kentucky

27.3

47.3

20.0

109,705

33

Alabama

19.0

38.8

19.8

109,266

34

Kansas

24.2

43.2

19.1

106,913

35

Virginia

18.3

37.0

18.7

234,544

36

Maryland

20.7

37.8

17.1

259,262

37

North Carolina

38.0

54.0

16.0

173,659

38

Pennsylvania

22.3

38.2

15.9

153,537

39

West Virginia

12.2

27.0

14.8

64,150

40

Arkansas

25.5

39.2

13.8

93,048

41

Vermont

13.3

24.0

10.7

215,999

42

Illinois

33.7

40.3

6.5

153,813

43

New Jersey

28.6

32.2

3.6

296,249

44

Mississippi

25.0

28.6

3.6

89,208

45

Hawaii

47.7

47.9

0.2

605,898

46

Connecticut

22.7

22.5

-0.2

215,167

47

Alaska

18.6

16.1

-2.4

212,537

48

Louisiana

30.7

22.4

-8.2

128,927

49

Delaware

43.3

33.2

-10.1

214,824

50

New York

51.2

40.1

-11.2

280,892

--

United States

28.8

69.7

40.9

248,288

