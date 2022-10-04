PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

 By PeopleReady

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Recent PeopleReady survey reveals how companies can engage with job seekers in the post-pandemic job market

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An uncertain economic environment has created a unique disconnect in the job market, according to a recent survey by staffing giant PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company. The survey of over 700 job seekers and over 500 hiring managers across the country reveals some of the current challenges in the labor market along with insights about how employers can attract more job applicants.

Tags