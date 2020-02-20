SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing puts a spring in our step like a great deal on travel! The Expedia.com® Spring Savings event, running February 24 through March 1, offers sitewide savings on hotels, flights, packages and activities just in time for travelers to book a spring getaway.
Spring can be a busy time to travel, especially to the warm-weather and family-friendly destinations popular with the spring break crowd. Luckily, there are still a few ways to ensure your ideal spring break trip meets your ideal budget, and a lot of it comes down to timing.
- According to Expedia data, the sweet spot for booking spring break airfare is 21-30 days in advance of your trip. Travelers who booked during this window saved more than 25% compared to last-minute bookers, and more than 20% more than those who booked 90+ days out.
- Based on 2019 data, the cheapest spring month to travel is May. These are the cheapest weeks to travel during spring:
- 3rd week of May
- 2nd week of March
- 3rd week of April
- Shop the Expedia Spring Savings event between February 24 and March 1 and save up to 40% off on select hotels and activities.
- Book more, save more – Expedia offers discounts and savings when travelers book multiple items on the site. Travelers can save hundreds of dollars just by bundling.
Need a little travel inspiration? According to Expedia flight data, these are a few of the top warm-weather destinations trending for spring 2020:
- Los Angeles, California
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Liberia, Costa Rica
- San Antonio, Texas
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Tucson, Arizona
- Daytona Beach, Florida
For travelers on a budget, these are among the cheapest places for a spring getaway – with average ticket prices under $350:
- Charlotte, North Carolina - $314
- Atlanta, Georgia - $335
- West Palm Beach, Florida - $337
- Tampa, Florida - $337
- Orlando, Florida - $337
- Santiago, Dominican Republic - $339
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida - $340
- Denver, Colorado - $344
- Nashville, Tennessee - $347
- Dallas, Texas - $347
To find a great deal on your spring getaway, visit http://www.expedia.com/lp/spring-travel-deals beginning 12:01am February 24, 2020 through 11:59pm March 1, 2020.
About Expedia.com
Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.
© 2020 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.
Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.
Trending and cheapest destinations based on Expedia.com flight demand for travel between March 1 – April 30, 2020, compared to the same timeframe in 2019.