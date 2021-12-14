HR TOOL FOR HOURLY WORKERS, TEAMSENSE, LAUNCHES "MARK YOURSELF SAFE" TEXT FEATURE IN RESPONSE TO THE TORNADOES THAT DEVASTATED THE MIDWEST By TeamSense Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On a mission to better support hourly employees with app-free digital tools. (PRNewsfoto/TeamSense) By TeamSense Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing industry insiders TeamSense have created a Mark Yourself Safe feature to supplement their app-free digital platform built to bridge the communication gap between hourly workers and their employers. The Mark Yourself Safe capability is available immediately and will be offered at no cost to any corporation seeking to enhance communications with their hourly workers. Request more info here. Inspired by their clients with operations near the recent tornado event, TeamSense launched into action to build the new feature within 72 hours of the news breaking. The Mark Yourself Safe capability enables users to send a request to employees via the administrator dashboard or for team members to initiate the flow by texting "safe" or "emergency" to the TeamSense phone number. In the event of an emergency, administrators can export responses directly from the dashboard to track the status of team members. Hourly workers, both full-time and temporary, are notoriously challenging to reach because they often do not work at a desk, have a company phone, or access to a company email. TeamSense has developed an app-free text-based solution designed to leave no employee behind. The system connects the phone number to the employee ID and sits atop an existing human resources tech stack."TeamSense is uniquely positioned to solve this problem," said CEO of TeamSense, Sheila Stafford. "Our technology was purpose-built to help employers reach the hourly worker population. Once we learned of the tragedy, it was obvious we needed to act." The Buffalo, New York native, developed TeamSense after spending a career on manufacturing floors and witnessing the gap in relevant technologies for these workers. About TeamSense: TeamSense is the leading app-free, text-based digital platform developed to connect hourly workers. Created by manufacturing veterans whose understanding of what keeps a factory running makes it the #1 choice for multinational employers from Hunter Douglas to Pella Windows. Based in Everett, Washington, TeamSense is wholly owned by Fortive, a leader in industrial technology. Media Contacts: Brown + Dutch PR, Inc., 310.456.7151Alyson Dutch, alyson@bdpr.com Carol Levey, carol@bdpr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-tool-for-hourly-workers-teamsense-launches-mark-yourself-safe-text-feature-in-response-to-the-tornadoes-that-devastated-the-midwest-301444674.htmlSOURCE TeamSense Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica ElementaryDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter