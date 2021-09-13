HTC VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit Now Available By HTC Vive Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pro 2 Full Kit By HTC Vive HTC VIVE (PRNewsfoto/HTC VIVE) By HTC Vive Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATLLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Highlights: HTC VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit: sharp, precise, immersive. PC VR like nothing else Pre-order opens September 13 in North AmericaAfter the launch of the HTC VIVE Pro 2 headset earlier this year, delivering sharp, precise, and immersive VR, HTC VIVE announces today the availability of the VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit – which includes the headset, 2x Base Stations, and 2x VIVE controllers – retailing at $1,399 in the United States and $1,849 in Canada.Pre-order for VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit, opens September 13 with an on-the-shelf date of mid-October. VIVE Pro 2 sets a new benchmark for business and consumer VR, featuring a stunning 5K resolution display delivering 2.5K to each eye, coupled with an amazing 120Hz refresh rate as well as a fast-switching panel with real RGB sub-pixels, for crystal clear and super smooth animations.As well as this, the field of view increases to 120 degrees thanks to VIVE Pro 2's bespoke dual stacked-lens design. These advances mean minimal motion blur and the 'screen door effect' is virtually eliminated making the VIVE Pro 2 feel more natural and realistic when inside VR.From experienced VR enthusiasts to those just starting out, VIVE Pro 2 is the ideal headset for experiencing games like Half-Life: Alyx, placing you in amongst the action, or for fantasy adventure VR content like Jon Favreau and Wevr's Gnomes and Goblins. Whatever your VR need, the VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit is the complete VR package to ensure full VR immersion. The VIVE Pro 2 Full Kit will be available to purchase online from HTC on Vive.com as well as other major retailers. For more information please visit: www.vive.com.About HTC VIVEHTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.HTC, VIVE, and VIVE logo are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/htc-vive-pro-2-full-kit-now-available-301375833.htmlSOURCE HTC VIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to schoolEllensburg City Council moves forward with Community Garden affordable housing project Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter