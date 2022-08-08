Support Local Journalism


Turnkey virtual production product now supports the popular FreeD protocol, and is expanding commercial availability to customers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting August 8, 2022, HTC's new virtual production product VIVE Mars CamTrack is available for general purchase in the US, Canada, and Europe, with availability in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan to follow in the coming months. VIVE Mars CamTrack enables studios of all sizes to create professional-grade virtual production content more easily, flexibly, and affordably than ever before.

