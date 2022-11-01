Support Local Journalism


H.Res. 1430. calls for Action Under International Law Against Pakistan Armed Forces and Islamist War Criminals

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more lawmakers join in support of the resolution, The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) held a press conference at the National Press Club last Friday. The conference was attended by members of the media, human rights activists, academics, entrepreneurs, members of the Bangladeshi diaspora community and Bangladesh's consul general to Florida, to discuss the recent introduction of the bipartisan H.Res. 1430 by Congressman Steve Chabot, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, and Co-Chair of the Bangladesh Caucus and co-sponsored by Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) and Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).


