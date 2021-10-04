Humedix Closes Strategic Investment in US-based Kineta to boost CMO business By Humedix, Kineta Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A company that enriches human life By Humedix, Kineta Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humedix, a subsidiary of Huons Global, has partnered with Kineta, an American biotechnology company to strengthen its CMO business and secure new drugs for future growth. Humedix CEO, Jinhwan Kim, announced that the company held a board of directors meeting on September 30th and agreed to sign a strategic equity investment agreement with Kineta, Inc., an immuno-oncology and antibody development company. Humedix will acquire a 1.56% stake in Kineta.According to this strategic investment, Kineta agreed to accelerate development and commercialization of the company's immuno-oncology pipeline by utilizing Humedix's production facilities for the non-clinical stage manufacturing. In addition, Humedix has secured certain exclusive distribution rights in Korea for products that are commercialized from Kineta's pipeline currently under development. Kineta was established in Seattle in 2008 to research and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, chronic pain, and emerging viruses. Recently, it has been recognized for its research and development capabilities by being selected as one of the Top 10 Immunotherapy Companies in 2020 by Pharma Tech Outlook, a global pharmaceutical media outlet.Jinhwan Kim, CEO of Humedix said, "Kineta is a biotech company that has been recognized for its technological prowess to the extent that it has established strategic alliances with global pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Genentech. With this investment, we plan to continue our partnership on domestic commercialization cooperation for new immuno-oncology drugs.""We are delighted to collaborate with Humedix and leverage their pharmaceutical expertise in the Korean market", said Dr. Shawn Iadonato, Kineta CEO. "Humedix is a well-established, innovative company and we expect our partnership to expand in the future." NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Humedix and Kineta's plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in the companies' business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the companies undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humedix-closes-strategic-investment-in-us-based-kineta-to-boost-cmo-business-301391664.htmlSOURCE Humedix Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 28 blotter: Tabby cat won't leave Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter