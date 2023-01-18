Support Local Journalism


Pet Poison Helpline Also Announces 2022 Toxin Tails Winner

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a name like Professor Sweetcheeks, you wouldn't think he needed mood medications. When this rascally rodent got his paws on some sertraline, the active ingredient in Zoloft, however, the drug made its way into his cheeks faster than you can say, well, Professor Sweetcheeks.


