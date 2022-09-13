Support Local Journalism


Author Caleb Roehrig unveils a spine-tingling young adult mystery based on the popular immersive murder mystery games

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunt A Killer, the immersive entertainment company, and Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education, and media company, have officially announced a new YA novel titled Blood in the Water. The book is written by author, Caleb Roehrig, and is an original Hunt A Killer novel featuring all new characters, in-world clues, and an exciting mystery. Blood in the Water is currently available for presale and will officially release on November 1, 2022. This is the second collaboration in a publishing deal between Hunt A Killer and Scholastic. The first YA novel, Perfect Score, was written by A. M. Ellis and released in the spring of 2022.

