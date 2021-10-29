Hunter Strategy Named Advanced Technology Partner with Amazon Web Services By Hunter Strategy Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunter Strategy logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunter Strategy) By Hunter Strategy Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy today announced their recognition as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Select Consulting Partner. The AWS Partner Network (APN) recognizes premier AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and technical experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world. The program certifies organizations who have successfully demonstrated working with customers at scale in architecting and deploying first-class solutions on AWS and requires demonstration of relevant knowledgebase, experience, and customer success. Attainment of this partnership level discerns Hunter Strategy as a leading technical provider of AWS services with established achievements in delivering cutting-edge cloud architecture.Since 2015, Hunter Strategy has served at the forefront of DevOps to deliver solutions for their mission partners' most complex challenges in software engineering, cloud operations and cyber risk management. Distinguishment as an AWS Advanced Tier partner results from Hunter's accredited team and their pledge to design and deliver state-of-the-art Cloud services. Hunter Strategy attributes its Advanced Tier Status to their continuous success of delivering AWS solutions to public and private customers. Achievement of this status enables Hunter to engage in one-on-one sessions with AWS Security Strategists and Solution Architects, accelerate security and compliance authorizations, deepen its knowledgebase, and gain AWS competencies.Through its Advanced Tier Status, Hunter will extend their global AWS footprint, obtain access to exclusive marketing materials, and deliver innovation through AWS' valuable knowledgebase of technologies. "We are extremely pleased to earn Advanced Tier Status with AWS' Partner Program and expand the breadth of our DevOps delivery through Critical Cloud technology" said Matthew Triner, Founder of Hunter Strategy. "Joining this distinguished group of expert Cloud Partners complements our existing engineering credentials and presents an opportunity to further mature our cloud capabilities, and better serve our mission partners."About Hunter StrategyHeadquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net or contact sales@hunterstrategy.net About Amazon Web ServicesAmazon Web Services provides highly reliable cloud computing services to customers in a low-cost manner. The AWS infrastructure platform is reliable and scalable, which makes it no surprise AWS 'powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunter-strategy-named-advanced-technology-partner-with-amazon-web-services-301411665.htmlSOURCE Hunter Strategy 