Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Black Friday Deals with up to 50% off Antarctica, Alaska, Galápagos, Iceland, and Norway By Hurtigruten Nov 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo Cred. Chelsea Claus By Hurtigruten Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The ultimate bucket list sale of the year is finally hereSEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world leader in exploration travel, is offering almost all of its exciting destinations – ranging from Alaska and Antarctica to the Galápagos and West Africa – with Black Friday offerings of up to 50% off. The incredible rates are available through travel agents between November 15 and 30 and directly on Hurtigruten.com from November 22 to 30. Additionally, the cruise line has lowered its deposit requirement to 10% during the sale. The sale includes some of the lowest fares ever to bucket list destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, Alaska, Iceland, Cape Verde and the Bissagos in West Africa, and Norway. Some of the best offers include:Up to 50% off the 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John's in Canada, stopping in both Greenland and Northern Labrador; the Norwegian Fjords out of Dover, UK; a 10-day Caribbean adventure from Miami to Panama; the nine-day cruise between Liverpool and Reykjavik, including a half-circumnavigation of Iceland; the eight-day U.S. West Coast highlights; and a relaxing nine-day wellness cruise from Halifax, Canada, to Colón, Panama;Up to 50% off Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express' voyages along Norway's coastline, often described as "the most beautiful journey in the world". Choose between six to 12 days and experience the Norway that Hurtigruten has served since 1893;Up to 40% off the 16-day Antarctica & Falklands expedition and many other Antarctica departures; a 14-day Galápagos, historic Peru and Chilean adventure; a 15-day Southern Scandinavian highlight cruise; the 11-day Panama Canal and Lake Titicaca in Peru highlights; the 11-day Machu Picchu, Incan history and cruise along the Chilean coastline; and the magical British Isles, either on a 15-day itinerary or 13 days;Up to 35% off multiple departures of Hurtigruten Expeditions' latest destination, launching in January next year: the Galápagos. The nine-day adventure includes a six-night cruise, two nights in Quito, and a visit to the Cotopaxi Volcano; andAlso up to 35% off the cruise line's other new destination for 2022, West Africa. Launching November 26, 2022, the 14-day itinerary includes four full days in Cape Verde and four full days in Guinea Bissau's Bissagos Islands archipelago. Hurtigruten Expeditions is the only cruise line offering these remote destinations abundant with wildlife and stunning landscapes.For those unsure what destination suits them best, Hurtigruten Expeditions has launched the perfect tool to find the perfect destination. The quiz will simply match each traveler's interests with the most suitable destination within Hurtigruten Expeditions' global network.All itineraries part of Hurtigruten Expeditions' Black Friday sale can be found here, including full terms and conditions. To book, please visit Hurtigruten.com, call 866.552.0371 or contact your preferred travel agent.For more information, please contact: Anders Lindström Head of PR & Communications, the Americas 646.944.9029 Anders.Lindstrom@hurtigruten.com Please visit Hurtigruten's online media center here, where you can download high-res images, videos and see our press release archive.About Hurtigruten Expeditions – the world leader in exploration travel Hurtigruten Expeditions is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line. With sustainability and exploration at core, we offer big adventures on small ships – taking you to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet.Tracing our roots back to the great explorers and golden age of exploration, the curiosity, sense of adventure, love for our planet, and the art of exploration is deeply embedded in our DNA. With Hurtigruten Expeditions, you can join fellow explorers on adventures to 30+ countries and more than 250 destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, Norway, British Isles, South America, Caribbean, and more.Hurtigruten Expedition's fleet of seven small-size custom-built ships includes the world's first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – and a variety of green technology enabling to explore more sustainably. Onboard, you will join our team of experts. Hand-picked for your adventure, they will join you as you explore wildlife, nature, local communities and more, taking full advantage of our onboard Science Center and abundance of expedition equipment - making sure we can take you where the big ships can't.As generations of explorers have done before us, we are always looking for new adventures and new areas to explore, and new adventures to embark on. Join us – and explore more! View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurtigruten-expeditions-launches-black-friday-deals-with-up-to-50-off-antarctica-alaska-galapagos-iceland-and-norway-301428076.htmlSOURCE Hurtigruten Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsWoman found dead in Easton identifiedSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoffSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason AronicaNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehicles Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter