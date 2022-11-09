Hyperproof Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyperproof)

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, a pioneer in SaaS based security and compliance operations management, announced today the release of a suite of new functionality to help global enterprise organizations operating in complex environments manage their risks and compliance programs at scale. These new enhancements help compliance professionals gather evidence faster, effectively communicate the value of their risk and compliance initiatives to senior leadership, and save time and effort when working to meet new compliance obligations as their organizations expand. More details below.


