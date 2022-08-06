(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

 By Alaska Airlines

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservations agents, who are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), have ratified a two-year contract extension. The contract passed overwhelmingly and includes increased pay with market reviews to ensure wage rates stay competitive, as well as increases in longevity pay. Job security has also been extended until Sept. 27, 2028. 

Tags